Shopping for America 250? Here's what's actually made in the USA — and what's imported

As America 250 approaches, more shoppers are seeking out products made in the United States. We rounded up standout American-made brands and identified which products are still manufactured domestically and which ones are imported. From All American Clothing jeans and Estwing tools to select New Balance sneakers and All-Clad cookware, these are the tried-and-true American-made picks worth buying.

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Denim and clothing

Made in the USA: All American Clothing, Tecovas

Few clothing brands still manufacture or assemble products in the United States, but these brands continue to make select items here at home.

Imported: Levi's, Wrangler

These brands manufacture most of their clothing overseas, but they're still known for producing durable, long-lasting pieces.

A pair of All American Clothing jeans uses 100% cotton from domestic farms. They have a diamond-shaped gusset that lets you move more freely, and they're one of the few pairs of jeans still made in the U.S. for less than $100.

The Wies Made Artcher jacket provides a classic jean jacket style with denim from Georgia. Inspired by vintage hunting jackets, it provides extra room to move comfortably, and the brass hardware (also crafted in Georgia) elevates the jacket even more.

If you're shopping for a rugged pair of jeans, Tecovas' heritage denim line uses American-milled denim from Georgia. The Slim Straight fit has a tailored look through the hips and thighs, with a roomy straight leg below the knee.

Sneakers and boots

Made in the USA: New Balance (select styles), Danner, Keen

Few sneaker brands still manufacture footwear in the United States, but New Balance, Danner and Keen produce select styles domestically using American-made materials and even U.S.-based factories.

Imported: Most New Balance styles

While New Balance manufactures some sneakers in the United States, many of its more affordable styles come from factories overseas.

This pair of American-made New Balance shoes has FuelCell foam cushioning for all-day comfort and better arch support. A suede-and-mesh upper adds breathability, while giving you an athletic look.

For a pair of long-lasting work boots, go with U.S.-made Danner steel-toe boots. The lightweight design and unlined leather help reduce sweat buildup. An electrical hazard rating provides extra protection against workplace shocks.

READ MORE: 16 tough men's work boots for mud, rain and grit – from Timberland to Carhartt

Keen's Durand collection includes waterproof hiking boots made in America. The all-terrain traction and heel lock ensure your feet stay secure on rocky trails, muddy fields and even icy slopes.

Mattresses

Made in the USA: Saatva, WinkBeds, Naturepedic

Several mattress brands continue to manufacture their products in the United States. These three are known for building mattresses domestically using high-quality materials.

Imported: Many boxed mattress brands

Many bed-in-a-box brands source some of their materials or components from overseas, even though final assembly usually takes place in the United States.

Original price: $2,179

Saatva's Classic mattress includes a lumbar zone that works to keep your spine properly aligned, no matter what position you sleep in. Its pillow-top design brings a softer feel, and the coil-and-foam construction gives you and your partner long-lasting support. Each mattress is made to order and delivered fully expanded with white-glove service.

Original price: $2,570

Customize The Winkbed to your liking with four firmness options. The award-winning bed combines gel foam and coils to balance support and comfort. A breathable cover also lets you sleep cooler.

Original price: $2,399

A Naturepedic organic mattress uses only certified organic materials. The zippered design lets you personalize the feel by adding or removing stuffing as needed. Customers can also exchange layers during the first 100 days.

Cookware

Made in the USA: All-Clad, Lodge

These brands continue to manufacture select cookware in the United States, producing everything from stainless steel pots and pans to cast-iron skillets.

Imported: T-fal, Cuisinart

Though extremely popular and affordable, these brands manufacture much of their cookware overseas. While these products aren't American-made, they're still known for their reliability and durability.

A factory in Pennsylvania makes this 12-inch All-Clad pan. The versatile build and included lid can sear, steam and simmer all your favorite foods. It even safely goes in the oven, letting you move seamlessly from the stovetop to the table.

Cast iron pans give you a deep sear and even heat distribution others can't. This 3-piece set from Lodge includes different sizes, all pre-seasoned right out of the box. Made in Tennessee, they're great camping companions.

Enjoy two pans in one with a Lodge Dutch oven. The lid doubles as a frying pan or fits over the pot when you want to bake, roast or steam. Cast iron construction distributes heat evenly, reducing hot spots that can burn your food.

Tools

Made in the USA: Estwing, Leatherman

If you're shopping for a new hammer or multi-tool, these particular brands continue to manufacture many of their products in the United States.

Imported: Craftsman, Ryobi, Stanley

These popular tool brands manufacture many of their products overseas. While they aren't American-made, they're still widely used and trsuted.

Original price: $36.99

Estwing's reduction grip hammer is an American-made, ultra-durable option that’s easy to hold. Forged from a single, solid piece of steel, you get no breaking points, ensuring the tool lasts longer. Plus, the grip is built to absorb shock as you work.

READ MORE: Built like they used to be: American-made tools worth every penny

Original price: $69.95

A Leatherman multi-tool features more than a dozen tools in one compact device that fits in your pocket. Pack a pair of needle-nose pliers, scissors, knives and a bottle opener, and prepare for any project or situation.

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Klein's hand tool kit has a pair of New England nose pliers, a pair of diagonal cutting pliers, needle nose pliers and a wire stripper. You also receive a flat head and Phillips-head screwdriver with comfortable handles for a steady grip.

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