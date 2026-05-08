Georgia Pride group recruiting kids as young as 13 into drag shows sparks backlash

A Georgia Pride group is recruiting children as young as 13 to be drag show performers, sparking backlash online.

"Calling drag newcomers ages 13-18," House of ALXNDR, an Atlanta drag and queer events house, said in a Tuesday post on Facebook, which appears to have been taken down, following an inquiry about the event from Fox News Digital.

"Are you a teenager or parent of a teenage[r] who is interested in performing in drag," the post asked. "We’re accepting submissions for our Cabbage Patch All Ages show during our Pride Month Artist Market & Drag Party."

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The event was advertised for Sunday, June 14 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. with a show at 2 p.m. at Wild Heaven Beer: West End Brewery & Gardens in Atlanta.

Taylor Alxndr is the founder of House of ALXNDR, described as "the underground drag icon and queer artist making a big splash in Atlanta and beyond."

The website also says that Taylor "has cemented herself as a true leader and innovator in the world of drag and LGBTQ+ performance. Their work has been recognized with numerous awards, including a 2024 Atlanta Pride Grand Marshal, OUT Georgia's ‘2021 Next Gen Leader of the Year,’ The Trans Life Awards’ Pioneer of Inspiration award, Wussy Mag’s 2023 Peachy Awards for ‘Best Musician’ & ‘Best Producer,’ as well as their 2024 Peachy Awards for ‘Best Host’ & ‘Best Party,’ and ‘Atlanta's Best Drag Queen & LGBTQ Performer’ for multiple years running."

Taylor has also opened for entertainers such as Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, King Princess, Junglep----, Mr. Twin Sister, Latrice Royale, and Alaska Thunderf--- 5000, according to the website.

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In reply to a post by LibsofTikTok on X about the event, one user wrote , "What kind of parent would sign-up their kids to perform in drag? These are sick people."

Another user wrote , "People can be as freaky as they want to be, but it needs to remain behind closed doors and they need to stay the f--- away from children!"

Last year, another drag queen group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-described "order of queer and trans nuns," sparked backlash for an event, "No Easter without the T," to honor transgender people where they held a children’s Easter egg hunt and a costume contest asking attendees to dress in drag as "Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Taylor ALXNDR said, "Our Pride Artist Market & Drag Party is an annual all ages, family-friendly celebration of Pride month and the beautiful community we have here in Atlanta. It's always served as an event where community members, their families, LGBTQ+ youth, and others can come out and be themselves. We offer a market for LGBTQ+ artists and vendors to showcase their work, play bingo, have drag shows, and open the stage for anyone to perform."

ALXNDR added, "I think anyone who sees the event as ‘marketing to minors’ or believes that drag interacting with younger folk is inappropriate or wrong is sincerely misguided and inexperienced regarding what drag actually is. Drag is a wonderful and versatile art form that offers joy and freedom of expression. In my almost 15 years of doing drag, I've hosted and ran many an all ages show and have only had wonderful times and have heard families express how inclusive and appreciated these events are. I truly believe that anyone who views drag as an inappropriate or adult-only artform is willfully ignorant and should instead spend time expanding their knowledge about this artform that all generations can enjoy."

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