FLASHBACK: Biden proclaimed Trans Day of Visibility in 2024 that coincided with Easter Sunday

This year's Holy Week definitely won't have the same White House controversy that marked last year's.

A year ago, President Joe Biden drew heat for proclaiming March 31, which happened to be Easter Sunday in 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. Biden didn't purposefully set the date – March 31 has been set aside internationally as the Transgender Day of Visibility since 2009 – but his words of proclamation set off howls of protest from the right nonetheless.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood," the White House statement said. "You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."

After the announcement, prominent Christians, as well as social media users and commentators, criticized the Biden administration for insulting the sanctity of Easter Sunday, the Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Then-candidate Donald Trump called for an immediate apology to millions of Christians and Catholics, and his future White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, described Biden’s proclamation as an example of the Biden administration's "years-long assault on the Christian faith." Other prominent Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Vivek Ramaswamy, and then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also lashed out that it was an attack on Christians.

The Biden White House shrugged off the outrage at the time, noting Biden had done it on March 31 the previous three years of his presidency so it was much ado about nothing.

"As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," then-White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement last year. "Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."

On Easter last year, Biden also released a message expressing warm wishes to Christians celebrating the feast day and remembering Jesus' sacrifice.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Biden representative for comment.

A lot's changed since last spring, of course, as Biden was later forced off the Democratic ticket over concerns about his mental cognition, and Trump went on to be elected president again in November.

In observance of Holy Week in 2025, Trump's White House Faith Office has rolled out various memorandums while hosting celebratory events, including a special pre-Easter dinner on Wednesday.

The Trump White House also released a message at the start of this year's Holy Week that in part delved into efforts to defend faith in the public square.

"This Holy Week, my administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square," Trump wrote.

