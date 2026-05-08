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TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk wishes Happy Anniversary to slain husband Charlie Kirk in the afterlife

The Turning Point USA CEO shared engagement and wedding footage with audio from Charlie, Erika, and their child

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Erika Kirk calls country 'unrecognizable' after WHCA Dinner scare Video

Erika Kirk calls country 'unrecognizable' after WHCA Dinner scare

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk and CEO of Turning Point USA, powerfully addresses the political climate after her husband's assassination in 2025 and the recent shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk wished her late husband a happy anniversary in a heartfelt video shared on Friday.

"Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one," she said in a social media post on the X platform. "And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life."

The video shared footage of their engagement and wedding, with audio from Charlie, Erika and their child.

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve standing on stage at the Salamander Hotel in Washington D.C.

In the wake of activist Charlie Kirk's death, Erika has taken up the helm of TPUSA. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Numerous other accounts on the X platform shared their condolences and praise for the couple, telling Erika how much they miss her late husband.

Kirk was unanimously elected the conservative group’s new CEO following the assassination last year of her husband Charlie Kirk.

Over half a year later, his death is still a frequent topic amid the national debate over political violence.

HILLSDALE LAUNCHES ‘LEARN LIKE CHARLIE’ CAMPAIGN TO URGE AMERICANS TO STUDY THE BIBLE, CONSTITUTION

Erika Kirk speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, shared a heartfelt video of their engagement, marriage, and time with their child. (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

After the attack at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, where Erika had been present, she later delivered an address on her show, warning, "Our country has become unrecognizable; these people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband. They have continuously tried to assassinate the president, and anyone who stands in their way is labeled ‘hateful,’ ‘racist,’ ‘fascist and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest."

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Erika Kirk speaking emotionally during a special message on The Charlie Kirk Show

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk delivers an emotional monologue during a recent special message to open The Charlie Kirk Show after the recent WHCA shooting. (TPUSA)

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Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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