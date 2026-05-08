TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk wishes Happy Anniversary to slain husband Charlie Kirk in the afterlife

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk wished her late husband a happy anniversary in a heartfelt video shared on Friday.

"Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one," she said in a social media post on the X platform. "And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life."

The video shared footage of their engagement and wedding, with audio from Charlie, Erika and their child.

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Numerous other accounts on the X platform shared their condolences and praise for the couple, telling Erika how much they miss her late husband.

Kirk was unanimously elected the conservative group’s new CEO following the assassination last year of her husband Charlie Kirk.

Over half a year later, his death is still a frequent topic amid the national debate over political violence.

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After the attack at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, where Erika had been present, she later delivered an address on her show, warning, "Our country has become unrecognizable; these people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband. They have continuously tried to assassinate the president, and anyone who stands in their way is labeled ‘hateful,’ ‘racist,’ ‘fascist and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest."

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Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.