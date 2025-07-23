Florida vice mayor faces subpoena over investigation into drag show held at her bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore in connection with a state probe into the "Pride Tea Dance" event held at her Kilted Mermaid bar late last month, according to a press release issued by the attorney general's office.

The Vero Beach establishment shared a poster on social media ahead of the event that included the phrase "ALL AGES WELCOME."

"Florida law protects children from sexualization. There is evidence that at the 'Pride Tea Dance' on June 29, 2025, sexualized adult performers wore revealing attire and burlesque outfits while interacting with the children," the press release from the attorney general's office states.

FLORIDA AG INVITES PEOPLE TO ALERT HIS OFFICE IF THEIR EX IS IN US ILLEGALLY: ‘WE’D BE HAPPY TO ASSIST'

The Sunshine State attorney general "issued subpoenas to Moore and Kilted Mermaid seeking" materials such as any surveillance footage, materials pertaining to those who performed at the establishment on June 29, materials regarding event attendees and more, according to the press release.

"Moore and Kilted Mermaid are required to produce the necessary documents by August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.," according to the release, which links to a copy of the subpoena.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kilted Mermaid to request a comment from Moore, who co-owns the bar with her husband Rick Norry, but they declined to comment.

"We have the event every year; it’s our gay pride event, and it is all ages," Moore said, according to NBC News. "It’s a family-friendly event, and then once the drag show actually starts, we tell the parents who have small children that they can’t stay for the show."

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HE IS WORKING TO MAKE HIS STATE THE SAFEST PLACE TO RAISE A FAMILY

Sometimes parents wish to remain, Moore said, according to the outlet, indicating that she has a policy that the initial drag performance will be "really tame"— after the kids are gone performances can get "a little racy," she reportedly said, noting, "there's never nudity at any drag show."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida attorney general's office, but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.

"In Florida, we don't sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults," Uthmeier said, according to the press release. "The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children."

FLORIDA AG ASKS SUPREME COURT TO ALLOW HIM TO CONTINUE ENFORCING CONTROVERSIAL IMMIGRATION LAW

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bar is slated to have a "Drag Queen Bingo" event later this month, but social media posts by the Kilted Mermaid describe that event as "18+."