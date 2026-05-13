Dearborn schools apologize after 200-plus students mistakenly served pork during Ramadan

Dearborn Public Schools in Michigan has apologized to parents after more than 200 students were accidentally given pork during Ramadan.

"Although our investigation found no malicious intent on behalf of those involved, human error does not excuse the seriousness of this incident," interim Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Lamis Srour wrote in a recent letter to parents.

"As much as we wish we could, we cannot change what has occurred," Srour wrote. "I humbly offer you my most sincere apologies and a promise to ensure this does not occur in the future."

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Over 200 servings of non-halal pepperoni pizza, which contained pork, were given to students at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn during Ramadan between February 23 and March 5, 2026.

Srour said various steps have been taken to ensure Muslim students are never fed non-halal meat again, specifying that "a second Halal Certified food provider is being added to the district’s vendor list."

"Dearborn is one of the first school districts in the country to offer halal food options to our students starting in 2003 when we began offering limited menu options," Srour wrote.

"Over the years we have been able to expand offerings, train staff on proper handling procedures, and offer meal options that meet the dietary needs of all students," she added.

"Know that our commitment to improving and being responsive to our students will always ensure that our cafeterias are a welcoming space to everyone in our community."

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Some users took to X to share their concerns about what the incident means for non-Muslim students.

Dan Burmawi, CEO of the Ideological Defense Institute, writing in part , "What about the rights of students who don’t want to eat halal food? Why don’t Muslim parents pack halal lunches for their children instead of forcing all public schools in the district to adhere to an Islamic standard?"

Burmawi added, "This is how accommodation turns into de facto Islamic standardization in a taxpayer-funded institution."

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Another user wrote , "During Passover every year, my mom had to make a special non bread lunch for me because the cafeteria didn’t offer anything. We didn’t make a big deal of it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dearborn Public Schools for comment.

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