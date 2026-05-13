Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Dearborn schools apologize after 200-plus students mistakenly served pork during Ramadan

Interim superintendent blamed human error after non-halal pepperoni pizza was served at a middle school

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Middle school teachers in hot water for pushing pro-Palestinian ideas Video

Middle school teachers in hot water for pushing pro-Palestinian ideas

FOX News’ Mike Emanuel on schools in Oakland and Maryland teaching Palestinian views and GOP senators writing a letter to the Department of Education expressing concerns about antisemitism in K-12 schools.

Dearborn Public Schools in Michigan has apologized to parents after more than 200 students were accidentally given pork during Ramadan.

"Although our investigation found no malicious intent on behalf of those involved, human error does not excuse the seriousness of this incident," interim Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Lamis Srour wrote in a recent letter to parents.

"As much as we wish we could, we cannot change what has occurred," Srour wrote. "I humbly offer you my most sincere apologies and a promise to ensure this does not occur in the future." 

DEARBORN RESIDENTS PUSH CITY TO CURB NOISE LEVELS FROM MOSQUE'S CALL TO PRAYER

school-children-getting-lunch

School children getting food in the cafeteria line. (Getty Images)

Over 200 servings of non-halal pepperoni pizza, which contained pork, were given to students at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn during Ramadan between February 23 and March 5, 2026.

Srour said various steps have been taken to ensure Muslim students are never fed non-halal meat again, specifying that "a second Halal Certified food provider is being added to the district’s vendor list." 

"Dearborn is one of the first school districts in the country to offer halal food options to our students starting in 2003 when we began offering limited menu options," Srour wrote. 

"Over the years we have been able to expand offerings, train staff on proper handling procedures, and offer meal options that meet the dietary needs of all students," she added. 

"Know that our commitment to improving and being responsive to our students will always ensure that our cafeterias are a welcoming space to everyone in our community."

PA SCHOOL FACES FURY AFTER MUSLIM CLUB’S PRO-PALESTINE BOOTH LEAVES JEWISH STUDENTS ‘SHAKEN’

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud sitting at city council dais speaking into microphone

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud listens during a City Council meeting Sept. 23, 2025, where he declined to apologize for remarks that drew national scrutiny. (City of Dearborn)

Some users took to X to share their concerns about what the incident means for non-Muslim students.

Dan Burmawi, CEO of the Ideological Defense Institute, writing in part, "What about the rights of students who don’t want to eat halal food? Why don’t Muslim parents pack halal lunches for their children instead of forcing all public schools in the district to adhere to an Islamic standard?"

Burmawi added, "This is how accommodation turns into de facto Islamic standardization in a taxpayer-funded institution."

MISSISSIPPI TEACHER FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FEEDING STUDENTS DOG TREATS MISTAKEN FOR BEEF JERKY

A young girl holding a Palestinian flag during a prayer vigil outside Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn

A young girl holds a Palestinian flag during an interfaith prayer vigil for Aaron Bushnell outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn, Mich., on March 3, 2024. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP)

Another user wrote, "During Passover every year, my mom had to make a special non bread lunch for me because the cafeteria didn’t offer anything. We didn’t make a big deal of it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dearborn Public Schools for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue