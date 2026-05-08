San Francisco university hosts genital piercing workshop with sex toy giveaway for students

San Francisco State University recently hosted a "Genital Piercing Workshop" where it also gave away sex toys to students.

An advertisement on San Francisco State University’s website advertised a Tuesday "Genital Piercing Workshop" promoted by the Associated Students Education and Referral Organization for Sexuality (EROS).

The event was described as an "informative workshop to learn the basics and safety of all types of genital piercings and safer sex tips."

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Participants were encouraged to "join to enter a sex toy giveaway."

An Instagram post from the EROS account described the event as "an informative and educational workshop that will take a deep dive on the safety, aesthetics, and brief historical cultural background on body piercings," adding that "Associated Students welcomes persons with disabilities and can make reasonable accommodations upon request."

The group’s Instagram page also advertised various other sexually themed events, including a BDSM workshop last month, which was described as an event where participants "learn how position training strengthens the D/s dynamic, and how to assert Dominance through calm authority and intentional communication."

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It also highlighted that participants are "invited to explore physical and psychological elements of position training during the demo portion. Participants will gain skills to develop mutual trust, respect, and mindfulness between Dominant and submissive."

According to San Francisco State University, the institution receives millions in state funding per year.

Fox News Digital reached out to San Francisco State University for comment.

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