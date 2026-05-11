Pete Davidson sparks backlash after explicit joke about slain Charlie Kirk during Netflix roast

Comedian Pete Davidson faced backlash after an explicit rant on Sunday during Netflix’s "The Roast of Kevin Hart" at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester, and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said of the fellow comedian.

He continued, saying, "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

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"Kill Tony, please. Someone f---ing kill Tony," Davidson continued. "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University for TPUSA’s American Comeback Tour.

In a Monday post on Instagram, Us Weekly reported: "Pete Davidson made a brutal joke about the late Charlie Kirk while taking a shot at fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during last night’s #KevinHartRoast on Netflix."

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One X user wrote on Sunday, "Anything goes in comedy, but this ain’t it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence."

Another user wrote, "Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again."

In a Monday X post, another user said, "What makes this even worse is that he lost his father on 9/11. He understands the pain of growing up without a dad, but he’s joking about a man whose children will now grow up without theirs."

Blake Neff, producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said Monday in an X post addressing Davidson's joke, "I didn't like it, and I'm glad the audience wasn't into it, but there are other 'jokes' we've seen that are clearly a lot more hateful in intent than Pete's, and a few bad-taste jokes about Charlie are the price we have to pay for how iconic he has become in American culture."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Turning Point USA for comment but did not immediately receive a response.