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Pete Davidson sparks backlash after explicit joke about slain Charlie Kirk during Netflix roast

Critics say comedian showed 'no decency' joking about a man whose children will now grow up without their father

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Trevor Noah says it's 'funny' that Charlie Kirk got shot while defending guns Video

Trevor Noah says it's 'funny' that Charlie Kirk got shot while defending guns

Comedian Trevor Noah said he found it "funny" that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot while defending guns during a recent set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Comedian Pete Davidson faced backlash after an explicit rant on Sunday during Netflix’s "The Roast of Kevin Hart" at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. 

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester, and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said of the fellow comedian. 

He continued, saying, "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."  

FAR-LEFT PODCAST HOST JENNIFER WELCH CLAIMS CHARLIE KIRK 'JUSTIFIED' HIS OWN DEATH

Charlie Kirk throwing a Make America Great Again hat to a crowd at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws a "Make America Great Again" hat to the crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"Kill Tony, please. Someone f---ing kill Tony," Davidson continued. "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University for TPUSA’s American Comeback Tour. 

In a Monday post on Instagram, Us Weekly reported: "Pete Davidson made a brutal joke about the late Charlie Kirk while taking a shot at fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during last night’s #KevinHartRoast on Netflix." 

WHAT WILL BE TYLER ROBINSON’S DEFENSE STRATEGY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON ACCUSED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN

Tyler Robinson wearing anti-suicide vest during court appearance and Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University event

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, appeared via video at his initial hearing on Sept. 16, 2025. Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. (Utah State Courts/Handout, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Reuters)

One X user wrote on Sunday, "Anything goes in comedy, but this ain’t it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence."

Another user wrote, "Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again."

In a Monday X post, another user said, "What makes this even worse is that he lost his father on 9/11. He understands the pain of growing up without a dad, but he’s joking about a man whose children will now grow up without theirs."

Blake Neff, producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said Monday in an X post addressing Davidson's joke, "I didn't like it, and I'm glad the audience wasn't into it, but there are other 'jokes' we've seen that are clearly a lot more hateful in intent than Pete's, and a few bad-taste jokes about Charlie are the price we have to pay for how iconic he has become in American culture."

CHARLIE KIRK: REPUBLICANS MUST SEIZE GEN Z MOMENT OR RISK LOSING AN ENTIRE GENERATION

Charlie Kirk speaking on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 22, 2024. Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10, 2025, in a murder that raised concerns about political violence in the U.S.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Turning Point USA for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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