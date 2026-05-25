California congressional candidate refuses to say Pledge of Allegiance in resurfaced clips

California's 7th Congressional District candidate and Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang is receiving pushback after videos resurfaced of her refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Over Memorial Day weekend, multiple clips showed Vang turning aside or staying silent during city council meetings as members said the Pledge of Allegiance toward the American flag. As recently as Wednesday, Van was seen with eyes downcast during the pledge.

Vang, who has held her Sacramento City Council position since 2020, previously addressed her refusal to say the Pledge of Allegiance in a 2025 Facebook post.

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"[T]his is exactly why I choose not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during every council meeting," Vang said. "As much as I love this country, I use that moment to ground myself—to center our communities and remind myself of the injustices and harm that continue to affect so many, both locally and across the globe, under this nation’s influence."

She continued, "We must not tune out—they want us to become numb to the realities we see in the news—it’s part of the plan to keep us complacent. But instead, we resist. We surround ourselves with loved ones, take time to rest, remain vigilant, and stay steadfast in the fight for equity, justice & humanity. We got us. I love you all."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Vang for comment.

Vang is one of several candidates seeking to challenge longtime Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui, who has held the California seat for over 20 years.

The Sacramento city councilmember is also the latest among a series of progressive candidates seeking to challenge longstanding Democratic politicians. Vang has voiced support for far-left positions such as universal healthcare, increased taxes on billionaires and abolishing ICE.

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In a comment to the New York Post, Sacramento Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio called Vang's actions "completely disrespectful."

"It’s ‘Patriotism 101,’ you say the Pledge of Allegiance even if you don’t agree with everything," Maviglio said. "You can’t say the Pledge of Allegiance—that’s how extreme you are? Come on."

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The primary will be held on June 2.