Loudoun County high school student accused of filming students in bathroom under investigation

A Loudoun County, Virginia, high school student is under investigation after allegedly secretly recording students in a school bathroom.

Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown emailed parents in late April informing them that school administrators had received a report that a student recorded another student in a school bathroom and that law enforcement was investigating, according to FOX 5 DC.

Last week, Brown sent another email to the school community, notifying families that the incident did not appear to be isolated and encouraging anyone with information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

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7News reporter Nick Minock reported Tuesday that multiple sources told him the Freedom High School student accused of taking pictures and video of other students in bathroom stalls identifies as transgender and that there may be more than 40 potential victims over the past three years.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Loudoun County Public Schools confirmed it was working with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office regarding the ongoing investigation but said it was limited on what details it could provide. The district appeared to deny reports the student is transgender.

"These are significant allegations that we take extremely seriously. Loudoun County Public Schools is committed to transparency and will continue to provide accurate information to the community while working within the applicable legal parameters concerning the privacy rights of students and staff," they said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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"We can also confirm that there are no reports that students involved in these incidents were in a restroom inconsistent with their biological sex," the spokesperson added.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that it is investigating allegations of unlawful filming at Freedom High School involving juveniles but could not confirm the number of victims.

The Northern Virginia school district, located roughly 40 miles outside Washington, D.C., has been rocked by multiple scandals surrounding its policy allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identity.

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The school district is currently in the midst of a legal fight with parents of two students in the district, who were suspended and accused of sexual harassment last year after questioning why a transgender-identifying female student was in the boys' locker room.