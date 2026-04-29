University of Nebraska at Kearney pulls trans-focused faculty training after governor's threat

The University of Nebraska at Kearney canceled a transgender-focused faculty training module after backlash erupted online and drew swift condemnation from Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

The voluntary workshop, titled "How Can I Move From Supporting to Empowering Trans-spectrum Students?", was part of the school’s Monday Morning Mentor series and referenced a 20-minute program developed by a North Carolina college aimed at helping professors create a more inclusive classroom environment.

The program drew attention after Libs of TikTok shared a university email about the training on X, criticizing the initiative and calling for the school to be defunded.

"University of Nebraska at Kearney … wants faculty to attend a meeting where they’ll be taught about Empowering Trans Students and creating a DEI-inclusive classroom," the account posted. "This university receives our tax dollars … DEFUND … So sick of this trash."

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Pillen reposted the criticism Monday and condemned the training.

"This nonsense is completely irrelevant and destructive to the University of Nebraska’s teaching mission, and out of touch with the values of the state it serves," Pillen wrote on X. "University leaders must immediately root out this and all other similar programming across the entire system."

He warned that failure to act could lead to investigations or funding cuts.

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"If the University cannot police its own ranks and rid itself of the woke disease that has degraded so many 'elite' higher education institutions, it risks investigations, cuts to its funding, and, most importantly, the loss of the confidence of the people it serves," he added.

The university removed the module Tuesday, according to Nebraska Public Media.

UNK said its focus "remains on rigorous academics and student success through effective teaching and creating a welcoming environment for all students," the outlet reported, and that "the module referenced has been removed."

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"We have addressed the issue and corrected our review process moving forward," the school said.

Pillen later called the decision "good news."

"Following my post last night, the University of Nebraska at Kearney took down the objectionable content," he wrote on X. "That is good news."

He added that higher education institutions must remain aligned with public expectations.

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"The mission of education in America is not the advancement of woke indoctrination — it’s to grow critical learners and thinkers prepared to become the next generation of leaders and business builders," Pillen said. "That’s the mission, and we cannot allow Nebraska institutions to be distracted from it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for comment.