Mazda CX-50 is brand's first off-road SUV

Adventure vehicle will compete with Subaru Outback

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Mazda is going where it's never gone before.

The 2022 Mazda CX-50 compact crossover was designed for light off-roading.

The brand famous for building cars designed to take on twisty roads is hitting the dirt with the first off-road crossover its built for the U.S.

The Mazda CX-50 features body cladding and a raised ride height.

The 2022 CX-50 is an all-new compact model that will be sold alongside the CX-5 and features a standard all-wheel-drive system, rugged body cladding and increased ground clearance to make it suitable for light off-pavement driving in the same vein as a Subaru Outback. Mazda's previous efforts to reach this segment, the Navajo and Tribute, were rebadged versions of the Ford Explorer and Escape.

The Alabama-built CX-50 will initially be available with the choice of a 2.5-liter four cylinder engine or turbocharged 2.5-liter four cylinder engine, but electrified powertrains are planned. Power ratings have not been released, but the same engines make 186 hp and 227 hp, respectively, in the CX-5

The Mazda CX-50 will be offered with Terracotta-colored upholstery.

The CX-50 was engineered with a strengthened roof structure to accommodate high capacity racks and large rear door openings that make it easier to use them as steps to load it.

The Mazda CX-50 is a compact SUV similar in size to the CX-5.

The interior features Mazda's latest upscale styling and will be offered with a new Terracotta upholstery color that lends it an outdoorsy vibe.

Pricing and full specifications for the CX-50 will be available closer to when production begins in January. Larger CX-70 and CX-90 models will follow it into the lineup at a later date.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos