The Mazda CX-5 is the only 'good' small SUV in new crash tests
IIHS side-impact test is harder than before
The Mazda CX-5 is in a class by itself.
The compact SUV was the only one of 20 models in its class that earned a Good rating on a new test developed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The private organization recently created a more stringent side-impact test that caught out all of the other vehicles. It simulates a midsize SUV T-boning a vehicle at 37 mph, compared to a a compact car traveling at 31 mph in the current test.
"We developed this new test because we suspected there was room for more progress, and these results confirm that," IIHS President David Harkey says. "The good rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable."
The Honda HR-V and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross were the only two vehicles to receive the lowest Poor rating, but eight others were deemed marginal, while the remaining nine were rated Acceptable.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
IIHS won't start using the new test in its evaluations until 2023, but released this data to give automakers time to reengineer their cars to meet it if they want a chance to earn the coveted Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ designation when it goes into effect.
Here are the full results by score:
Good
Mazda CX-5
Acceptable
Audi Q3
Buick Encore
Chevrolet Trax
Nissan Rogue
Subaru Forester
Toyota Venza
Volvo XC40
Marginal
Chevrolet Equinox
Ford Escape
GMC Terrain
Hyundai Tucson
Jeep Compass
Jeep Renegade
Kia Sportage
Lincoln Corsair
Poor
Honda HR-V
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross