The Mazda CX-5 is the only 'good' small SUV in new crash tests

The Mazda CX-5 is in a class by itself.

The compact SUV was the only one of 20 models in its class that earned a Good rating on a new test developed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The private organization recently created a more stringent side-impact test that caught out all of the other vehicles. It simulates a midsize SUV T-boning a vehicle at 37 mph, compared to a a compact car traveling at 31 mph in the current test.

"We developed this new test because we suspected there was room for more progress, and these results confirm that," IIHS President David Harkey says. "The good rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable."

The Honda HR-V and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross were the only two vehicles to receive the lowest Poor rating, but eight others were deemed marginal, while the remaining nine were rated Acceptable.

IIHS won't start using the new test in its evaluations until 2023, but released this data to give automakers time to reengineer their cars to meet it if they want a chance to earn the coveted Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ designation when it goes into effect.

Here are the full results by score:

Good

Mazda CX-5

Acceptable

Audi Q3

Buick Encore

Chevrolet Trax

Honda CR-V

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Venza

Volvo XC40

Marginal

Chevrolet Equinox

Ford Escape

GMC Terrain

Hyundai Tucson

Jeep Compass

Jeep Renegade

Kia Sportage

Lincoln Corsair

Poor

Honda HR-V

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross