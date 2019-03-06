Giant spider filmed sneaking into car in Australia

A gargantuan spider was caught on camera sneakily entering a vehicle in Australia — and not coming out.

The huge arachnid with a brown-colored body was recently spotted crawling into the trunk of a Mazda CX-5 by driver Ben Toffoli, who was driving home from work in Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia, according to reports.

REDBACK SPIDER EATS VENOMOUS SNAKE IN AUSTRALIA, HORRIFYING IMAGES SHOW

The driver reportedly drove off, seemingly with the long-legged spider as a new passenger.

Toffoli guessed the driver must've gotten "a nasty surprise" when — or if — they discovered the spider.

Instagram users joked that they would "sell that car" and would "drive into the sea and run away." Another user said they "really hope someone would stop and tell me" if there was a large spider that just entered their vehicle.