These are the 5 cheapest sports cars on sale today

All priced below $30,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota GR 86

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is the third generation of a surprising sports car survivor. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it to the track to find out why.

It's a seller's market, but buyers looking for a fun car still have a chance.

(Toyota)

Prices for new and used vehicles have hit record levels this year amid the ongoing parts and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The average price paid for a new model was over $40,000 in September and most used ones were selling for more than $30,000.

Those figures cover the full span of vehicles, from subcompacts to full-size trucks, but, believe it or not, there are still a few sports cars that start at less than the average price of a pre-owned ride.

Toyota just announced the base price for the 2022 GR86 at $28,695, and its not even the cheapest one available. Here's a look at the five lowest-priced sports cars you can buy today, with "sports car" defined in this case as a rear-wheel-drive two-door that offers a manual transmission.

SUBARU BRZ: $28,995

(Subaru)

The Subaru BRZ is essentially the same car as the Toyota GR86, but with a slightly different attitude. Both of the lightweight 2+2 coupes are powered by a 228 hp 2.4-liter flat-four-cylinder from the Subaru parts bin, but the BRZ is tuned to ride and handle more like a GT than a track car.

Toyota GR86: $28,695

The GR86 comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and cloth upholstery that makes it the perfect template for tuners to go to work on.

Ford Mustang EcoBoost: $28,400

(Ford)

The Mustang may be better suited for a V8, but the EcoBoost's 310 hp turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder makes it the muscle car of this bunch.

Mazda MX-5 Miata: $27,825

(Mazda)

The Miata has been the quintessential affordable sports car for over three decades and the latest version continues the tradition with its tiny, two-seat convertible body and peppy 181 hp 2.0-liter four cylinder engine.

Chevrolet Camaro: $26,195

(Chevrolet)

The Camaro battles the Mustang for pony car supremacy with a 275 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but it hasn't helped in the sales race, where the Mustang lineup leads the Camaro's by over 2.5 to one.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos