These are the 5 cheapest sports cars on sale today

It's a seller's market, but buyers looking for a fun car still have a chance.

Prices for new and used vehicles have hit record levels this year amid the ongoing parts and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The average price paid for a new model was over $40,000 in September and most used ones were selling for more than $30,000.

Those figures cover the full span of vehicles, from subcompacts to full-size trucks, but, believe it or not, there are still a few sports cars that start at less than the average price of a pre-owned ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota just announced the base price for the 2022 GR86 at $28,695, and its not even the cheapest one available. Here's a look at the five lowest-priced sports cars you can buy today, with "sports car" defined in this case as a rear-wheel-drive two-door that offers a manual transmission.

The Subaru BRZ is essentially the same car as the Toyota GR86, but with a slightly different attitude. Both of the lightweight 2+2 coupes are powered by a 228 hp 2.4-liter flat-four-cylinder from the Subaru parts bin, but the BRZ is tuned to ride and handle more like a GT than a track car.

The GR86 comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and cloth upholstery that makes it the perfect template for tuners to go to work on.

Ford Mustang EcoBoost: $28,400

The Mustang may be better suited for a V8, but the EcoBoost's 310 hp turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder makes it the muscle car of this bunch.

Mazda MX-5 Miata: $27,825

The Miata has been the quintessential affordable sports car for over three decades and the latest version continues the tradition with its tiny, two-seat convertible body and peppy 181 hp 2.0-liter four cylinder engine.

Chevrolet Camaro: $26,195

The Camaro battles the Mustang for pony car supremacy with a 275 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but it hasn't helped in the sales race, where the Mustang lineup leads the Camaro's by over 2.5 to one.