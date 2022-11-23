Expand / Collapse search
Mazda
Published

Mysterious Mazda sports car revealed as 'vision' of the future

Vision Study Model could preview a future model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Mazda is going electric.

The Japanese automaker has announced an $11 billion plan for 25-40% of its vehicles to be EVs by 2030.

It is a major shift for the company, which has lagged behind other brands and current only offers a single model in the U.S. that is only available for purchase in California.

Details on the future products were not released, but Mazda ensured that they would follow the brand's sporty ethos.

REVIEW: THE 2023 MAZDA CX-50 IS AN ALL-AMERICAN SUV

The Vision Study Model is a design for a possible Mazda sports car.

"In moving toward 2030, Mazda will aim to continue our research based on our human-centered philosophy, create more moving experiences for people to enjoy while driving in their daily life, and deliver more enjoyment to everyday life which will uplift and energize people," it said.

The Vision Study Model features a Coke-bottle shape and butterfly doors.

One thing it did share were images of a sports car concept, but without any context or details about it. The renderings, in still and video formats, show that the Vision Study Model is a two-door coupe, with doors that open butterfly-style.

The car is designed around an X-shaped chassis.

A cutaway image reveals the X-shape frame that supports it, but without any indication whether the powertrain is internal combustion, hybrid or all-electric.

The car's long hood, short-deck styling does bring to mind several of the brand's past models.

The Mazda Cosmo was the brand's first sports car.

They include the 1967-1972 Cosmo that was its first sports car and powered by a Wankel rotary internal combustion engine, as well as the three generations of RX-7 cars that followed it.

The third-generation Mazda RX-7 ended production in 1997.

Mazda has not confirmed any plans for a new sports coupe, but is expected to revive the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in plug-in hybrid models.

Last year, however, it did confirm it is working on a next-generation MX-5 Miata convertible that will be "electrified," which suggests it will either be a hybrid or fully battery-powered.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.