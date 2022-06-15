'Wilder' high performance armored military truck fits in a helicopter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is a new military machine that could soon be flying to the rescue.

The Wilder is a four-passenger light armored vehicle from Israeli defense contractor Plasan that has been designed for special forces use with innovative features.

The four-passenger pickup uses a mid-engine design like a race car and is powered by a 159bhp 2.8-litre Cummins turbodiesel engine.

It has a central seating position for the driver that offers a panoramic view similar to an Apache helicopter pilot's.

The armored vehicle also has an IED-resistant hull and can be prepped to fit inside a Chinook helicopter for rapid transport.

Its cargo bed is large enough to carry a standard NATO pallet or a soldier to operate the roof-mounted machine gun it can accommodate.

An optional four-wheel-steering system can improve its maneuverability in tight confines, like urban environments, and both remote control and autonomous driving systems are in development.

A fully independent suspension system provides nearly 15-inches of wheel travel, putting it on par with high performance pickups like the Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Wilder has also been optimized to work with Plasan's all-terrain electric mission module (ATEMM), which is a dowable battery-powered platform with its own electric propulsion system that can carry weapons and gear, be operated remotely or autonomously and double as a power station for troops in the field.

Plasan has yet to announce a price or any customers for the Wilder, but is offering it both as a complete vehicle and a kit that can be assembled locally after delivery.