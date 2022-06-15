The Ford F-150 Raptor R has a powerful gas-guzzling V-8 engine because of Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is ready to make some noise on the high performance truck scene.

The off-road pickup made a surprise appearance this week at a launch event for the Ford Bronco R in Johnson Valley, California.

An F-150 Raptor R came storming through the desert past the assembled journalists, but not closely enough for them to get a good look.

What could not be missed was the sound of its engine, which will be a V-8 rather than the 450 hp turbocharged V-6 in the normal F-150 Raptor or the electric powertrain used in the F-150 Lightning.

Ford had previously announced the truck was getting a V-8, but now Ford CEO Jim Farley has revealed part of the reason why.

"We listened, Twitter helps us sharpen our focus since we can listen to individual feedback," Farley tweeted in response to a fan thanking him for putting the V-8 in it.

What's still to be confirmed is exactly what V-8 it is or how much power it will deliver.

Various bits of information that have leaked out -- including a possible window sticker and data in Ford's dealer information tool -- point to it being a version of the 760 hp supercharged 5.2-liter "Predator" V-8 featured in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

That would make it a worthy competitor to the Ram 1500 TRX, which is powered by a 702 hp supercharged V-8 borrowed from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat muscle car that makes it the most powerful pickup with an internal combustion engine.

Unfortunately, unlike Ram's motor that makes a pronounced supercharger whine, the Predator's supercharger is pretty quiet, so it's hard to tell for sure from the video if that's what's in the F-150 Raptor R.

If it is indeed the Predator, the F-150 Raptor R may not end up being only the most powerful pickup, but also the thirstiest. The TRX currently holds that title at 12 mpg combined and the much smaller and lighter Mustang Shelby GT500 gets just 14 mpg.

Ford has yet to announce the official date for the F-150 Raptor R's full reveal, but it will happen sometime in 2022.