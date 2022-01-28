The Oshkosh eJLTV is a monster stealth military machine

You might not hear Oshkosh Defense's latest military vehicle coming, but it could be hard to miss.

The eJLTV is a hybrid-powered version of the defense giant's hulking Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, of which approximately 15,000 currently serve the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines.

The concept has been revealed as Oskhosh begins competing for an add-on to the production contract and brings new capabilities to the armored vehicle.

The truck is now equipped with a diesel-hybrid powertrain and a 30-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows it to travel short distances in silent all-electric mode, turning it into a stealth ground vehicle for up to 30 minutes at a time.

That's also how long it takes to charge the battery, which also provides a 115 kilowatt power-take off for electrical equipment, so troops don't need to use separate, noisy generators in the field.

As an added bonus, the new powertrain is 20 percent more efficient than the existing setup, which uses just a GM-sourced 6.6 liter diesel customized by Gale Banks Engineering.

The new $6.5 billion contract doesn't specifically call for a hybrid option, but Oshkosh said it demonstrates the company's technical capability ot deliver such a vehicle.