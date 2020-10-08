White 1991 Ford Bronco with 29 miles and a heartbreaking history auctioned for $90G

A white Ford Bronco went viral this week, but probably not the one you’re thinking of.

The all-original 1991 model had just 29 miles on it and was sold on the Bring A Trailer auction website for an eye-popping $90,000 after sitting in a storage facility in Wisconsin since it was new. But how it ended up there with so little mileage is a heartbreaking story.

According to the facility’s owner, the truck was purchased new by a man named Gene as a gift to his ailing father, who sadly never recovered and died before he ever go to drive it. Gene had several other vehicles in storage and came to know the facility's owner over the years. In 2018 he revealed that he was having heart trouble and “was not sure if he was going to make it,” and told the owner that if anything happened, he didn’t have any family for them to reach out to about his belongings.

That was the last time the owner saw him, and after months of trying to confirm what happened, he finally had to put everything up for auction. He personally purchased the Bronco and a 1990 F-350 pickup from the collection and later reached out to GR Auto Gallery in Grand Rapids, Mich., to trade them for a Corvette he had his eye on.

HERE'S WHY A 1974 FORD BRONCO SOLD FOR $650,000

GR Auto Gallery owner Jeff Bowen told Fox News Autos that he had the Bronco checked out before putting it up for auction, and that it still had is original tires on it and ran great, passing a third-party inspection with ease. The truck is an XLT 4x4 with a red interior, 4.9-liter inline-six-cylinder engine, 5-speed manual transmission, air conditioning that sold for $22,625 when new.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, that’s about what one in show-quality condition would be expected to sell for today, but with the new Ford Bronco creating buzz around the model, it seems the market isn’t what it used to be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP