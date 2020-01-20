Here's why a 1974 Ford Bronco sold for $650,000

A 1974 Ford Bronco was sold for $650,000 on Saturday night, but it wasn’t your typical old truck.

The first-generation Bronco was restored and updated by Gateway Broncos for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney’s charitable foundation and auctioned to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Gateway specializes in rebuilding vintage Broncos with modern powertrains and luxury appointments, and the popular custom jobs run from $150,000 to the $350,000 that one like Blaney’s would go for. The truck features a 700 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8, six-speed automatic transmission, a four-link suspension with Fox shock absorbers, Eaton locking differentials, Porsche leather and recovered barn wood trim.

Unique electric window switches designed to look like old-fashioned hand cranks are a particularly unique touch.

Blaney’s grandfather Lou was also a car racer and died from Alzheimer’s in 2009. The truck was built in his honor and has the name of his business, Blaney and Sons Lumber, branded into the tailgate’s wood trim.

The Bronco was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Ariz., event on the same night that the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray sold for $3 million.

Ford will be revealing an all-new Bronco sometime this spring, with styling inspired by the original model.

