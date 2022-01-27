Wayne's World AMC Pacer 'Mirthmobile' auctioned for record amount

Used car prices are going up, even for AMC Pacers.

The custom 1976 Pacer featured in the 1992 comedy "Wayne's World" was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on Wednesday for $71,500, a new record for the model.

That's nearly twice the $37,400 paid for it in 2016, when it was auctioned by "Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison after he had it fully restored.

The baby blue hatchback nicknamed "The Mirthmobile" still sports the flame decals, mismatched wheels, cup dispenser and ceiling-mounted licorice dispenser it had in the film.

And while it commanded a particularly high price due to its Hollywood provenance, another 1976 Pacer was sold alongside it for $34,100, or about twice the recent going rate for a perfect show car example.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Wayne’s World" Pacer sale comes at a significant moment, with the 30th anniversary of the film's release set to be celebrated on February 14.