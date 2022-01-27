Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Wayne's World AMC Pacer 'Mirthmobile' auctioned for record amount

Custom 1976 AMC Pacer is one of the most famous movie cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Used car prices are going up, even for AMC Pacers.

The "Wayne's World" AMC Pacer was auctioned for a record $71,500.

The "Wayne's World" AMC Pacer was auctioned for a record $71,500. (Barrett-Jackson)

The custom 1976 Pacer featured in the 1992 comedy "Wayne's World" was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on Wednesday for $71,500, a new record for the model.

The restored car retains its appearance from the film.

The restored car retains its appearance from the film. (Barrett-Jackson)

That's nearly twice the $37,400 paid for it in 2016, when it was auctioned by "Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison after he had it fully restored.

The Pacer is equipped with a dashboard-mounted fountain drink cup dispenser.

The Pacer is equipped with a dashboard-mounted fountain drink cup dispenser. (Barrett-Jackson)

The baby blue hatchback nicknamed "The Mirthmobile" still sports the flame decals, mismatched wheels, cup dispenser and ceiling-mounted licorice dispenser it had in the film.

A 1976 AMC Pacer X was auctioned for $34,100.

A 1976 AMC Pacer X was auctioned for $34,100. (Barrett-Jackson)

And while it commanded a particularly high price due to its Hollywood provenance, another 1976 Pacer was sold alongside it for $34,100, or about twice the recent going rate for a perfect show car example.

The "Wayne’s World" Pacer sale comes at a significant moment, with the 30th anniversary of the film's release set to be celebrated on February 14.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos