Mercedes-Benz
Published
Last Update 29 mins ago

Virgil Abloh designed a wild Mercedes-Benz off-roader before he died

Project Maybach coupe is a unique 4x4

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Late fashion designer Virgil Abloh designed a concept car with Mercedes-Benz prior to his passing at age 41, it has been revealed.

Virgl Abloh co-designed the Project Maybach off-road electric coupe, which is 20-feet long.

Virgl Abloh co-designed the Project Maybach off-road electric coupe, which is 20-feet long. (Mercedes-Benz)

With permission of Abloh's family, the automaker has released images of the Project Maybach, which will be privately shown to art students at a Miami museum.

Project Maybach is a two-passenger vehicle with fully-reclining seats.

Project Maybach is a two-passenger vehicle with fully-reclining seats. (Mercedes-Benz)

The wild, 20-foot-long electric two-seater wears the name of Mercedes-Benz's ultra luxury brand Maybach, but is designed with oversized off-road tires, skid plates, an external roll cage and fully reclining seats.

Project Maybach is equipped with an external roll cage.

Project Maybach is equipped with an external roll cage. (Mercedes-Benz)

The coupe's epically-long hood is equipped with solar panels and the car fitted with auxiliary adventure lighting normally reserved for a pickup or rally racing car.

Project Maybach features off-road lighting and body protection along with solar panels in its hood.

Project Maybach features off-road lighting and body protection along with solar panels in its hood. (Mercedes-Benz)

Abloh developed in in partnership with Mercedes head designer Gorden Wagener as a styling exercise and there are no plans to put it into production, but a previous and similarly outlandish Maybach concept from 2005 called the Exelero was built as a one-off car and sold for a reported $8 million.

The Maybach Exelero is a legendary concept car that ended up in private hands.

The Maybach Exelero is a legendary concept car that ended up in private hands. (Mercedes-Benz)

Abloh was close friends with Mercedes-AMG F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Abloh was close friends with Mercedes-AMG F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. (Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Abloh's connection to Mercedes goes beyond his work in the fashion world. He was also close friends with six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamltion who drives for the Mercedes-AMG F1 team and was often seen wearing clothing designed by Abloh.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos