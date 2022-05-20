The Ultimate Overland GMC Sierra AT4X has everything including the kitchen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a mobile home … base.

The Overland Expo West off-road equipment show has created a custom GMC Sierra to showcase parts and accessories from over 20 companies.

The truck is based on the new Sierra AT4X, which features a high performance suspension and is powered by a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8.

The pickup has had its factory bed removed and replaced with a custom storage tray from MITS and a deployable awning attached to the roof.

The tray has a drawer and side bins, one of which holds a Dometic refrigerator that's powered by a battery pack that gets charged from a roof-mounted solar panel.

There's also an eight-gallon water tank, Geyser Systems shower, camp kitchen and wash bin.

Mechanical upgrades include a high-mounted Magnaflow exhaust and a Viar air compressor for inflating the tires and adjustable Firestone Ride-Rite rear air springs.

Additional gear includes auxiliary lighting, a tent, waterproof bags and a Forrest Tool Max Tool Kit complete with an ax.

The truck isn't currently for sale, but later this year will be put up for auction on Bring a Trailer to raise money for the Overland Expo Foundation charity, which supports efforts aimed at access to public lands and their conservation.