The Ultimate Overland GMC Sierra AT4X has everything including the kitchen

Custom GMC Sierra pickup is an off-road home base

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's a mobile home … base.

The Overland Expo West off-road equipment show has created a custom GMC Sierra to showcase parts and accessories from over 20 companies.

The truck is based on the new Sierra AT4X, which features a high performance suspension and is powered by a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8.

The pickup has had its factory bed removed and replaced with a custom storage tray from MITS and a deployable awning attached to the roof.

the Ultimate Overland GMC Sierra AT4X shows off many of the products on display at the Overland Expo.

the Ultimate Overland GMC Sierra AT4X shows off many of the products on display at the Overland Expo. (Overland Expo)

The tray has a drawer and side bins, one of which holds a Dometic refrigerator that's powered by a battery pack that gets charged from a roof-mounted solar panel.

A refrigerator draws its power from batteries charged by a roof-mounted solar panel.

A refrigerator draws its power from batteries charged by a roof-mounted solar panel. (Overland Expo)

There's also an eight-gallon water tank, Geyser Systems shower, camp kitchen and wash bin.

TEST DRIVE: THE GMC HUMMER EV

The bed of the truck has been replaced with an overlanding tray.

The bed of the truck has been replaced with an overlanding tray. (Overland Expo)

Mechanical upgrades include a high-mounted Magnaflow exhaust and a Viar air compressor for inflating the tires and adjustable Firestone Ride-Rite rear air springs.

The Forrest Tool Max Tool Kit includes an ax.

The Forrest Tool Max Tool Kit includes an ax. (Overland Expo)

Additional gear includes auxiliary lighting, a tent, waterproof bags and a Forrest Tool Max Tool Kit complete with an ax.

The truck isn't currently for sale, but later this year will be put up for auction on Bring a Trailer to raise money for the Overland Expo Foundation charity, which supports efforts aimed at access to public lands and their conservation.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos