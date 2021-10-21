2022 GMC Sierra 1500 debuts as the 'Ultimate' pickup

The GMC Sierra 1500 is venturing farther into the luxury and adventure realms than ever before.

The updated 2022 version of GMC's full-size pickup debuts the new Denali Ultimate and ATX4 trims, each with a different customer in mind.

The Denali Ultimate is fully-loaded with features like a CarbonPro composite bed; MultiPro configurable tailgate; the hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system; a computer-controlled suspension; a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8; and it's wrapped in high-tend materials including full-grain leather and open-pore wood embossed and engraved with topographical maps of Denali, Alaska. Priced at $80,395, the only option is a switch to the Sierra's 277 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder diesel engine that's rated at 460 lb-ft of torque, just like the V8.

The AT4X is GMC's version of the new high performance off-road Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and pairs the 6.2-liter V8 with a long travel suspension, unique springs and a set of Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers, which adjust their stiffness depending on their position and the speed they are compressing or expanding at. This allows them to combine a well-mannered ride on pavement with the ability to handle high speeds and jumps on rough roads. The $74,995 AT4X is also equipped with full underbody protection, a two-speed transfer case and front and rear electronic locking differentials for maximum rock crawling traction.

The Sierra is also available in a full range of models below the Denali Ultimate and AT4X, starting with the entry-level $32,496 Sierra Pro work truck. Along with the 6.2-liter V8 and diesel, the engine lineup includes a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 310 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, which comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the latest version of the Sierra's tried and true 355 hp 5.3-liter V8 that gets a 10-speed automatic shared with the 6.2-liter and diesel. The Sierra's top tow rating with the diesel is now 13,200 pounds for two-wheel-drive trucks and 13,000 pounds for four-wheel-drive trucks fitted with the maximum towing package.

Changes found across the range include a redesigned interior with a new dashboard, console-mounted shifter, and digital instrument cluster; a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in, Amazon Alexa and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; plus Super Cruise on the Denali, which offers supervised hands-and-foot-free operation on over 200,000 miles of mapped roads, even while pulling a trailer.

Full pricing and trim level specifications will be released closer to when the 2022 Sierra goes on sale in the first quarter of next year.