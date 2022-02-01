Tycoon who drove Bugatti 259 mph on German Autobahn could face 2 years in jail

It was a quick trip that could lead to a long stay behind bars.

Prosecutors in Germany are considering filing charges against a Czech real estate tycoon who posted a YouTube video showing him driving a Bugatti Chiron sports car at speeds reaching 259 mph on the Autobahn.

The German Transport Ministry issued a statement admonishing Radim Passer for the stunt after the video went viral in January. Police have now confirmed to The Sun that they have investigated the incident and sent the results to the prosecutor's office. A spokeswoman said it is being looked at as a possible "banned car race," which could carry a penalty of up to two years in jail.

While the stretch of road Passer was on was one of the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn that doesn't have a permanent posted speed limit, the ministry cited German law that states, "anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances."

The $3 million Chiron is powered by a 1,500 hp 16-cylinder engine and has an electronically governed top speed of 261 mph, but is capable of breaking the 300 mph barrier. Passer wore a racing fire suit, but not a helmet, during his drive while a passenger in just a shirt and open leather jacket sat next to him.