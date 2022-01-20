German government scolds millionaire influencer who drove 259mph on the Autobahn

He just couldn't drive 55. Not even 255.

Czech real estate tycoon Radim Passer has been officially scolded by the German Transport Ministry for a video he posted to his popular YouTube channel of him driving a Bugatti Chiron at an indicated 259 mph (417 km/h) on the Autobahn.

The point-of-view video that's racked up over 4 million views was shot last July, but posted on January 9th and has an overlay displaying the speed of the vehicle as it speeds along the A2 Autobahn connecting Berlin and Hannover, passing cars on his way.

Passer wore a racing firesuit, but no helmet, during the stunt, while his passenger had on just an open leather jacket and T-shirt.

The $3 million Chiron has an official restricted top speed of 261 mph, but certain versions of the 1,500 hp supercar have been unlocked to reach over 300 mph on closed test tracks.

The section of the road Passer was on has no fixed speed limit, so he didn't technically break any laws, but the Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it "rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users."

"All road users must abide by the rules of the road traffic regulations," it added, citing the first clause of Germany's road traffic law, which states that "anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances."

"We thank God for the safety and good circumstances, as we were able to reach the speed of 414 km/h !" Passer wrote in the video's caption.

Passer has an estimated worth of $308 million and is the Czech Republic's 33rd-riches person, according to Forbes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report