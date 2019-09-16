Tracy Morgan still cruising around in expensive cars: report

Tracy Morgan’s $2 million Bugatti crash hasn’t stopped him from cruising around in wildly expensive cars.

A Page Six spy spotted the “Last O.G.” star driving alone on 14th Street in a convertible Rolls-Royce while blasting Michael Jackson’s “Liberian Girl.”

As far as we can tell, the car was a Phantom Drophead Coupe convertible with limited-edition yacht-inspired wooden “deck.” And compared to the Bugatti Veyron — which Morgan crashed in Midtown in June, minutes after driving it out of the dealership — it’s worth a trifling $500,000.

TRACY MORGAN CRASHES $2 MILLION SUPERCAR HALF-MILE FROM DEALERSHIP

We’re told Morgan was heading through Union Square and stopped to chat with pedestrians.

Said our spy, “I was mostly surprised to hear somebody blasting an MJ deep cut in this day and age.”

A rep didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.