Tracy Morgan pays emotional tribute to best friend 5 years after fatal car wreck: ‘I thank God for my family’

Just days after getting into a crash in his $2 million Bugatti and leaving unscathed, Tracy Morgan is reflecting on the fatal wreck five years ago in which he lost close friend James McNair.

“Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy,” Morgan tweeted on Thursday night.

“The Last O.G.” star, 50, referenced the life-threatening injuries he sustained from the accident, in which a Walmart truck crashed into his limo, and thanked his family for helping him recuperate.

“I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me,” his tweets continued. “My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance.”

He added, “I am emotional right now so bear with me but I also have to thank my professional family. The folks at @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people. MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok.”

The truck driver, Kevin Roper, pleaded guilty in 2016 to vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated assault.

Walmart settled separate lawsuits in 2015 brought by Morgan and by McNair’s two children. The settlement amounts weren’t disclosed.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.