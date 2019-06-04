Tracy Morgan crashed his $2 million Bugatti in New York City

Comedian Tracy Morgan got into a fender bender in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, but it was no minor accident.

The “Saturday Night Live” legend was behind the wheel of a $2 million Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse.

The New Jersey resident collided with a Honda CR-V near 10th Avenue and 42nd street, not far from the Lincoln Tunnel. It is not yet known who was at fault.

Morgan’s publicist told The Patch that he was not harmed in the incident, and images from the scene suggest neither car suffered too much damage.

However, just one tire and wheel for a Veyron can cost as much as $25,000 and its bodywork is made from pricey carbon fiber.

The Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse once held the record for the fastest open top production car with a top speed of 254 mph.

Morgan suffered serious injuries in 2014 when his tour van was hit by a Walmart semi. He reportedly settled with the retail giant for $90 million.