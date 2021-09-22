Ram launching new (RED) pickup to help Bono's organization fight pandemics

Ram's lineup is about to get more colorful for 2022.

The brand is launching a new (RAM)RED 1500 pickup to help support the Global Fund along with a limited edition Ignition 0range version of the high performance TRX.

The (RAM)RED is a Limited Crew Cab with unique exterior and interior badging that starts at $64,495 and will be joined by the Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500 in an effort to raise $4 million for the organization to fight pandemics.

"It’s hard to believe that 15 years on from (RED)’s founding we are now fighting another tiny virus, but it’s even harder to see the virus of injustice that marked the AIDS pandemic, which is alive and well during COVID," said (RED) co-founder Bono in an announcement on the partnership.

The TRX Ignition is less altruistic and features a bright orange paint job with graphics package, unique 18-inch wheels, orange interior accents and a high level of equipment for $93,280. Just 875 will be offered when it goes on sale later this year and they could go quickly. The 702 TRX Launch Edition trucks offered last year were spoken for within three hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ram is also tipping its hat to the Lone Star State, where it has been named Truck of Texas three years running, with a new Longhorn SouthFork western-style luxury model that gets a Mountain Brown interior treatment and adds a bed step, metal pedals and other features to the Longhorn trim at a base price of $63,615.