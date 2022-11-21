Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

Toyota launching extreme Trailhunter off-road truck lineup

Toyota Tundra Trailhunter concept previews the new line

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra

The Prius of pickups

Toyota's trucks are going on the hunt.

The automaker has announced the launch of a new line of Trailhunter trucks that have been designed for overlanding adventures.

The new trim will be offered on several models, which will be upgraded with new parts and accessories to make them more suitable for long-duration off-road trips.

The activity has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many custom truck outfits offering modifications on a variety of models.

OFF-ROADING IS DANGEROUS IF YOU'RE UNPREPARED. HERE ARE SOME BASIC TIPS FOR BEGINNERS

The Toyota Tundra Trailhunter previews a new off-road trim.

The Toyota Tundra Trailhunter previews a new off-road trim. (Toyota)

Toyotas will be offered from the factory fully tested and with warranty coverage.

The Trailhunter features protective underbody parts.

The Trailhunter features protective underbody parts. (Toyota)

The brand showcased what to expect at the recent SEMA Auto Show with a Tundra Trailhunter concept.

Full technical information has not been released, but the pickup had an increased ride height, metal bumpers, rock rails and improved underbody protection.

The Trailhunter's suspension is unique to the model.

The Trailhunter's suspension is unique to the model. (Toyota)

It was also equipped with unique suspension system that featured the Trailhunter's compass logo, which is also found in several other locations on the vehicle.

THE 2022 TOYOTA TUNDRA IS THE SAFEST FULL-SIZE PICKUP

A raised roof rack with a tent was added over the bed and the truck outfitted with another rack over the cabin with lights, a refrigerator and camping gear.

Toyota will offer the Trailhunter with a catalog of accessories.

Toyota will offer the Trailhunter with a catalog of accessories. (Toyota)

Toyota said the truck was designed to provide drivers with an off-the-grid experience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Trailhunter gets its own compass-style logo.

The Trailhunter gets its own compass-style logo. (Toyota)

Toyota's truck lineup currently comprises the Tundra full-size pickup, Sequoia SUV and Tacoma mid-size pickup, the last of which is expected to be replaced with an all-new model soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details on when the first Trailhunter truck will go on sale has not been announced, but Toyota has started a mailing list for future information.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.