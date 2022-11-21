Toyota launching extreme Trailhunter off-road truck lineup

Toyota's trucks are going on the hunt.

The automaker has announced the launch of a new line of Trailhunter trucks that have been designed for overlanding adventures.

The new trim will be offered on several models, which will be upgraded with new parts and accessories to make them more suitable for long-duration off-road trips.

The activity has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many custom truck outfits offering modifications on a variety of models.

Toyotas will be offered from the factory fully tested and with warranty coverage.

The brand showcased what to expect at the recent SEMA Auto Show with a Tundra Trailhunter concept.

Full technical information has not been released, but the pickup had an increased ride height, metal bumpers, rock rails and improved underbody protection.

It was also equipped with unique suspension system that featured the Trailhunter's compass logo, which is also found in several other locations on the vehicle.

A raised roof rack with a tent was added over the bed and the truck outfitted with another rack over the cabin with lights, a refrigerator and camping gear.

Toyota said the truck was designed to provide drivers with an off-the-grid experience.

Toyota's truck lineup currently comprises the Tundra full-size pickup, Sequoia SUV and Tacoma mid-size pickup, the last of which is expected to be replaced with an all-new model soon.

Details on when the first Trailhunter truck will go on sale has not been announced, but Toyota has started a mailing list for future information.