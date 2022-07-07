Tom Brady thinks the Ford F-150 Raptor is the perfect car, but likes EVs. Here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady can own any car he wants, and he's had plenty.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's fleet has included models from Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Bugatti.

He even collaborated with Aston Martin on a run of 12 Vanquish S coupes that he helped specify when he was a brand ambassador for the automaker.

However, his perfect car is very different. In fact, it is a truck.

Brady was on the "Drive" podcast, hosted by Ford CEO Jim Farley, and the two talked about the vehicles Brady sees in an NFL parking lot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer said there are plenty of exotic sports cars, but that most of his teammates drive trucks for a good reason.

"Because they’re bigger. They’re bigger guys, and they’re going to need a lot of room. Because it’s not just the size of the guy, it’s the size of all your stuff too," Brady said.

"You’re 320 pounds, and you’re a size 17 shoe, you know, all your stuff is big. It’s not just you that’s big."

Even the relatively trim 225-pound, six-foot four-inch quarterback appreciates the extra room.

"Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she’s got twice as much clothes in there. And she’s always like, ‘why are you bringing such a big suitcase?’ And I’m like, ‘because my shoes are a size 13. There’s only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I’ve got to get another bag.'"

"That's why I've been buying your [F-150] Raptors all these years because you're making, in my view, what I think is an amazing, almost the perfect car," Brady told Farley.

Brady has owned several of the high performance pickups over the years and was spotted showing up to training camp in a black one last season.

However, it is not the only vehicle he likes driving on a regular basis.

Farley asked Brady for some advice on what kind of cars Ford should be making and, along with praising the F-150 Raptor, he said Ford is on the right track by adding electric cars. He said he loves the one he owns, which is a Tesla Model S.

Brady is currently featured in a Hertz advertising campaign promoting the addition of Teslas to its rental fleet.

"I love the fact that I have the Raptor and I can drive it, but I also love the fact that I'll have an EV, too. Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever," Brady said.

He also appreciates the environmental message.

"It creates some consciousness to what we're doing in the world."