This tiny James Bond Aston Martin DB5 kills with cuteness

Even James Bond was a baby once, right?

Aston Martin has collaborated with The Little Car Company to create a two-thirds scale version of 007's iconic DB5 spy car to help promote the upcoming film "No Time to Die."

The working replica features Gatling guns hidden behind the headlights, a smoke screen, rotating license plates and a "skid mode" that lets it do donuts as you fire away.

The convertible is large enough to fit an adult and child side by side and is driven by a 21.5 horsepower electric motor that's good for a top speed over 45 mph.

It's not legal to be driven on the street, but is anything Bond does legal? It does come with a real car price tag, however. Just 125 will be sold for a very Aston Martin-esque $125,000 each.

One could consider that a bargain, however, as Aston Martin sells full-size replicas of the DB5 with functional gadgets for $3.5 million.

A car built to promote the film "Thunderball" that wasn't even used for filming was also sold in 2019 for $6.4 million, while a long-lost car featured in both that film and "Goldfinger" that was stolen in 1997 could be worth $15 million if it surfaced for sale today.