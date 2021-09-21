Expand / Collapse search
This tiny James Bond Aston Martin DB5 kills with cuteness

$125,000 price is shocking, too

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Replica 'Goldfinger' Aston Martin DB5s will have smoke screen and machine guns Video

Replica 'Goldfinger' Aston Martin DB5s will have smoke screen and machine guns

Automaker Aston Martin is working with the special effects supervisors from the James Bond film franchise, to develop 25 recreations of the iconic DB5 as seen in the 007 film 'Goldfinger.' The coupes will be equipped with functional smoke screen generators, simulated oil slick spreaders, recoiling machine gun barrels that emerge from the front corner lights and feature illuminated flashing tips and a smattering of other gadgets as well.

Even James Bond was a baby once, right?

(The Little Car Company)

Aston Martin has collaborated with The Little Car Company to create a two-thirds scale version of 007's iconic DB5 spy car to help promote the upcoming film "No Time to Die."

(The Little Car Company)

The working replica features Gatling guns hidden behind the headlights, a smoke screen, rotating license plates and a "skid mode" that lets it do donuts as you fire away.

(The Little Car Company)

The convertible is large enough to fit an adult and child side by side and is driven by a 21.5 horsepower electric motor that's good for a top speed over 45 mph.

(The Little Car Company)

It's not legal to be driven on the street, but is anything Bond does legal? It does come with a real car price tag, however. Just 125 will be sold for a very Aston Martin-esque $125,000 each.

One could consider that a bargain, however, as Aston Martin sells full-size replicas of the DB5 with functional gadgets for $3.5 million.

(The Little Car Company)

A car built to promote the film "Thunderball" that wasn't even used for filming was also sold in 2019 for $6.4 million, while a long-lost car featured in both that film and "Goldfinger" that was stolen in 1997 could be worth $15 million if it surfaced for sale today.

