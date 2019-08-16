'James Bond' Aston Martin DB5 sold for record $6.4 million

James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5s was sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction Thursday night for a record-setting $6.4 million. And he never even drove it.

The car was one of a pair that were used to promote the 007 film “Thunderball,” but never appeared onscreen. Nevertheless, it was built to the same specifications as the cars that were featured in that film and “Goldfinger,” spy gadgets included.

Fully restored, its extendable ramming bumpers, smokescreen, bulletproof shield and rotating license plates all function, although the machine gun barrels that emerge from the front marker lights do not fire.

The car was previously sold in 2006 for $2.09 million, and Thursdays’ winning bid is now the highest price ever paid for a DB5. But, unlike diamonds, it probably won’t be forever.

One of the cars that were actually used in both films was auctioned in 2011 for $4.6 million and would surely go for more than $6.4 million today. The other disappeared from a hangar at Boca Raton Airport in Florida and is still missing.

If only there were someone who could crack that case …

