'No Time to Die' trailer reveals big change to 007's Aston Martin DB5

James Bond’s old car has some new tricks.

In the first trailer for the upcoming installment in the 007 film series, “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s Bond takes the wheel of an Aston Martin DB5, as the superspy has many times before.

This time, he finds himself in an old town square surrounded by machine-gun wielding baddies blasting away at the silver coupe with little effect.

While past iterations of the sports car had only a bulletproof shield that popped out of the trunk to cover the rear window, the car now appears to be fully-armored. And that’s not the only change.

The vehicle (a replica of which was recently sold for $6.4 million) has previously been depicted with a pair of .30 caliber single-barrel machine guns that extended from behind its front turn signals, the car now has a set of Gattling guns hidden in the headlights for added firepower.

Bond puts it to good use by doing a donut to sweep the area clear of his attackers, but a quick glance at the control panel suggests it also has a flamethrower and missiles ready to go.

Just in case.

