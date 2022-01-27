Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

The 40 millionth Ford F-Series pickup is about to disappear in Texas

Customer that buys the F-150 Tremor won't even know its significance

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the best version yet of Ford's high performance pickup, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it may soon be even better.

One lucky Ford F-150 buyer is about to hit the jackpot, and they won't even know it when they do.

The 40 millionth F-Series truck was built at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant.

The 40 millionth F-Series truck was built at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant. (Ford)

Ford has built its 40 millionth F-Series truck, and is on its way to a showroom in Texas.

The pickup is an Iconic Silver F-150 in the off-road Tremor trim, which is powered by a 400 hp turbocharged V6 and has a starting price of $52,430 before options.

The milestone truck is an F-150 Tremor.

The milestone truck is an F-150 Tremor. (Ford)

The milestone truck wasn't a special order and the dealer isn't even being notified of its significance.

A Ford spokeswoman said it's "headed to a customer in Texas to get to work, because that’s what Ford trucks do."

The F-Series was launched for the 1948 model year with the F-1.

The F-Series was launched for the 1948 model year with the F-1. (Ford)

The F-Series was launched for the 1948 model year with the F-1 and is now in its fourteenth generation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The F-Series is brand's all-time bestseller ahead of the Escort and Model T, which sold approximately 20 million and 16.5 million units globally during their production runs, but is a long way from the top spot.

Toyota announced last August that it had built the 50 millionth Corolla and, since it manufactures cars with the name in eight countries, didn't even know exactly which one it was.

FORD IS DOUBLING DOWN ON ELECTRIC TRUCKS:

Ford is doubling down on electric trucks Video

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUTOMOTIVE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos