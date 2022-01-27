The 40 millionth Ford F-Series pickup is about to disappear in Texas

One lucky Ford F-150 buyer is about to hit the jackpot, and they won't even know it when they do.

Ford has built its 40 millionth F-Series truck, and is on its way to a showroom in Texas.

The pickup is an Iconic Silver F-150 in the off-road Tremor trim, which is powered by a 400 hp turbocharged V6 and has a starting price of $52,430 before options.

The milestone truck wasn't a special order and the dealer isn't even being notified of its significance.

A Ford spokeswoman said it's "headed to a customer in Texas to get to work, because that’s what Ford trucks do."

The F-Series was launched for the 1948 model year with the F-1 and is now in its fourteenth generation.

The F-Series is brand's all-time bestseller ahead of the Escort and Model T, which sold approximately 20 million and 16.5 million units globally during their production runs, but is a long way from the top spot.

Toyota announced last August that it had built the 50 millionth Corolla and, since it manufactures cars with the name in eight countries, didn't even know exactly which one it was.

