2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty updated with new tech and trim

Ford's biggest pickups are getting a small update for 2022.

The F-Series Super Duty will be available for the first time with the same 12-inch infotainment screen and Sync 4 infotainment system currently featured in the F-150 along with a redesigned layout for the audio and climate controls.

Sync 4 features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, plus improved voice recognition compared to Sync 3, which is still offered on lower-end models.

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty otherwise remains mechanically the same as the model it replaces, but will be available with new Lariat Sport and Black appearance packages as well as several new paint and upholstery colors including a navy and slate two-tone interior offered on the Limited trim.

Pricing for the 2022 F-Series Super Duty will be released closer to its on-sale date this summer, but the current version starts at $39,515.