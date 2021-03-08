Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty updated with new tech and trim

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost hybridVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost hybrid

The 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid is the most powerful model in the lineup. Fox News Autos Editor takes it for a spin and uses it to grab some Zs.

Ford's biggest pickups are getting a small update for 2022.

The Lariat Sport appearance package adds body-color grill, bumper and mirror caps.

The Lariat Sport appearance package adds body-color grill, bumper and mirror caps. (Ford)

The F-Series Super Duty will be available for the first time with the same 12-inch infotainment screen and Sync 4 infotainment system currently featured in the F-150 along with a redesigned layout for the audio and climate controls.

The 2022 interior is slightly changed from 2021.

The 2022 interior is slightly changed from 2021. (Ford)

Sync 4 features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, plus improved voice recognition compared to Sync 3, which is still offered on lower-end models.

(Ford)

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty otherwise remains mechanically the same as the model it replaces, but will be available with new Lariat Sport and Black appearance packages as well as several new paint and upholstery colors including a navy and slate two-tone interior offered on the Limited trim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the 2022 F-Series Super Duty will be released closer to its on-sale date this summer, but the current version starts at $39,515.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos