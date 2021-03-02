The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is a chop-top electric SUV

Volvo has committed to going all-electric by 2030 and will eventually sell all of its vehicles through an online portal.

The first model that fits both of those billings is the 2022 C40 Recharge coupe-style SUV that goes on sale late this year.

Essentially a chop-top version of the XC40 Recharge compact SUV that's currently on sale, the C40 Recharge features an elevated ride height and raked rear roofline.

The C40 Recharge shares its electric drivetrain with both the XC40 Recharge and the Polestar 2 from Volvo's recently-launched sister brand, which already follows the online sale model. It provides 402 hp with all-wheel-drive and an EPA-rated range of 208 miles per charge in the XC40 Recharge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The C40 Recharge will also feature the Android-based infotainment system used in the Polestar 2.

Pricing for the C40 Recharge hasn't been announced, but the XC40 Recharge starts at $55,085.

Although orders will take place online, Volvo plans to continue the use of traditional retail outlets to finalize the sale and handle delivery of vehicles to customers.