Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volvo
Published

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is a chop-top electric SUV

SUV coupe coming this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: Polestar 2Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is the first all-electric car from Polestar, a new brand owned by Volvo. Fox News Autos Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

Volvo has committed to going all-electric by 2030 and will eventually sell all of its vehicles through an online portal.

(Volvo)

The first model that fits both of those billings is the 2022 C40 Recharge coupe-style SUV that goes on sale late this year.

(Volvo)

Essentially a chop-top version of the XC40 Recharge compact SUV that's currently on sale, the C40 Recharge features an elevated ride height and raked rear roofline.

The XC40 Recharge has a more traditional SUV roofline.

The XC40 Recharge has a more traditional SUV roofline. (Volvo)

The C40 Recharge shares its electric drivetrain with both the XC40 Recharge and the Polestar 2 from Volvo's recently-launched sister brand, which already follows the online sale model. It provides 402 hp with all-wheel-drive and an EPA-rated range of 208 miles per charge in the XC40 Recharge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The C40 Recharge will also feature the Android-based infotainment system used in the Polestar 2.

(Volvo)

Pricing for the C40 Recharge hasn't been announced, but the XC40 Recharge starts at $55,085.

Although orders will take place online, Volvo plans to continue the use of traditional retail outlets to finalize the sale and handle delivery of vehicles to customers.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos