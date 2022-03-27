Expand / Collapse search
Texas teen gifted new Chevrolet pickup after tornado wrecked his

Riley Leon facing medical bills for fractured back

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup Video

Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup

Chevrolet Silverado EV chief engineer Nichole Kraatz enters The Fox Garage to talk about the cutting-edge electric pickup.

Riley Leon is riding in style.

The 16-year-old Texan survived a harrowing and bizarre ordeal last week, when a storm chaser's camera inadvertently captured the moment that a tornado near Austin tipped his Chevy pickup onto its side then blew it back onto its wheels, allowing him to drive away to safety.

Leon's ordeal was inadvertently captured on a storm chaser's video

Leon's ordeal was inadvertently captured on a storm chaser's video (Brian Emfinger/Live Storms Media)

"It was my first time being in a tornado, and hopefully my last time," he told Fox 7 in Austin.

Leon, who was on the way home from a job interview at a Whataburger restaurant.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet Vice President Randall Shapiro and Chevrolet South Central Regional Director Don Wagner Saturday presented Leon with the truck.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet Vice President Randall Shapiro and Chevrolet South Central Regional Director Don Wagner Saturday presented Leon with the truck. (Chevrolet)

The truck was severely damaged, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth and the automaker worked together to give him a brand new 2022 Silverado Texas Edition pickup on Saturday.

The Silverado 1500 Texas Edition is worth over $50,000.

The Silverado 1500 Texas Edition is worth over $50,000. (Brandon Wade for Chevrolet)

"When we saw the video, we were all very moved," Don Wagner, regional director for Chevrolet, said.

"You see what happened, and you think about your child being in that truck spinning around, so honestly, we were just really pleased and grateful he was safe, and as soon as we recognized it, we immediately tried to reach out, tried to find him." 

Along with the truck, which is worth over $50,000, the dealer also gave Leon $15,000 for expenses. Leon fractured his back in the incident and may require surgery, but his family has no health insurance, according to the Austin American-Statesman

One of his high school teachers set up a Go Fund Me page to help, and wrote that "he is a lovely, bright student making plans to graduate next year and could genuinely use some love from our community and anyone else who may have viewed this video and prayed for the passengers."

Leon 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos