Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet giving new pickup to teen whose truck was wrecked by tornado

Riley Leon getting a new job and a new truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Video

Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Leon won't have any trouble getting to his new job, assuming the weather cooperates.

Riley Leon's pickup ws caught in a tornado near Austin, Texas.

Riley Leon's pickup ws caught in a tornado near Austin, Texas. (Brian Emfinger/Live Storms Media)

The 16-year-old Texas teen who drove his pickup through a tornado he got caught in outside of Austin this week after the wind tipped it over then back on its wheels will soon be back on the road with help from a Fort Worth Chevrolet dealer.

Leon's ordeal was inadvertently captured on a storm chaser's video.

Leon's ordeal was inadvertently captured on a storm chaser's video. (Brian Emfinger/Live Storms Media)

Riley was on his way home from an interview at a Whataburger in Manor when the dramatic incident occurred and left the entire drivers side of his red Chevy pickup dented.

"So it was family. That truck helped me and my dad get to where we are at now. To see that its gone, it brings a lot of tears to me," Leon told Fox 7 in Austin.

SHOULD YOU STAY IN YOUR CAR DURING A TORNADO?

It looks like Leon will be getting the job and on Saturday he will be getting a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup from Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, which worked with Chevrolet and the Chevy Cares charitable foundation to make it happen.

The donated pickup is a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All-Star edition like this one worth over $50,000.

The donated pickup is a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All-Star edition like this one worth over $50,000. (Chevrolet)

The dealership's president, Randall Shapiro told Fox News Autos as soon as he saw what happened to Leon he started calling around to track him down to offer him the truck, and even had to convince him it wasn't a scam.

"We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms," Chevrolet said in a news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new pickup is a Cherry Red Silverado 1500 All Star edition, which has a starting price of around $50,000. That's also the amount Chevy Cares will be donating to the American Red Cross help those affected by the destructive storms.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos