Chevrolet giving new pickup to teen whose truck was wrecked by tornado

Riley Leon won't have any trouble getting to his new job, assuming the weather cooperates.

The 16-year-old Texas teen who drove his pickup through a tornado he got caught in outside of Austin this week after the wind tipped it over then back on its wheels will soon be back on the road with help from a Fort Worth Chevrolet dealer.

Riley was on his way home from an interview at a Whataburger in Manor when the dramatic incident occurred and left the entire drivers side of his red Chevy pickup dented.

"So it was family. That truck helped me and my dad get to where we are at now. To see that its gone, it brings a lot of tears to me," Leon told Fox 7 in Austin.

It looks like Leon will be getting the job and on Saturday he will be getting a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup from Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, which worked with Chevrolet and the Chevy Cares charitable foundation to make it happen.

The dealership's president, Randall Shapiro told Fox News Autos as soon as he saw what happened to Leon he started calling around to track him down to offer him the truck, and even had to convince him it wasn't a scam.

"We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms," Chevrolet said in a news release.

The new pickup is a Cherry Red Silverado 1500 All Star edition, which has a starting price of around $50,000. That's also the amount Chevy Cares will be donating to the American Red Cross help those affected by the destructive storms.