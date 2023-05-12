A Tesla treasure trove discovered and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TESLA TREASURE: Three brand new Roadssters found in shipping containers after 13 years. Continue reading here

CAR TALK: AI chat systems will be launching in new vehicles soon. Continue reading here

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Maserati is killing its V8 engine next year. Continue reading here

POWER UP: 2024 Ford Ranger revealed with high performance Raptor model. Continue reading here

CHEAP TRUCK: GM makes a $14,000 pickup, but you can't buy it in the U.S. Continue reading here

HONDA'S HOT HYBRID: The 2023 CR-V Sport is powerful and fuel efficient, Fox News Digital reviews. Continue reading Here

LAST GAS: Porsche Spyder RS will be the last car of its kind with an internal combustion engine. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter