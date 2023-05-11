Expand / Collapse search
This exotic Italian automaker is killing its V8 engines

Maserati going all-electric by 2030

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge is discontinuing production of its V8-powered cars this year, and its Italian cousin will soon follow suit.

Maserati has announced the official end of production for its V8 engines in late 2023.

Both brands are part of the Stellantis group.

Maserati is one of several automakers that are planning to have an all-electric lineup by 2030.

THE MASERATI GRECALE IS A SUPER UTILITY VEHICLE THAT'S LIGHTNING QUICK

maserati v8

Maserati has sold over 100,000 V8-powered cars since its first in 1959. (Maserati)

The shift is already underway with the launch of the 818 hp electric GranTurismo Folgore.

granturismo folgore

The GranTurismo Folgore has a 818 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain. (Maserati)

All of its models will be available in all-electric versions by 2025.

The brand will continue to offer cars with V6 engines, which currently includes the 630 horsepower MC20 supercar.

maserati ghibli

The Ghibli sedan will be one of the last models available with a V8 in 2024. (Maserati)

"Until now driven by the unmistakable engine, these cars will remain on sale into 2024 and are due to become collector’s items for all owners of a unique piece in the jigsaw of the brand’s history," Maserati said.

The V8 cars will be sent off with the special edition Maserati Trofeo, Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima models that will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. this July.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.