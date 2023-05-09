Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

General Motors
Published

GM unveils $14,000 electric pickup, but you can't buy it in the USA

The Baojun Yep pickup is an electric model designed for China

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup Video

Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup

A different kind of truck

The average transaction price paid for pickups hit $60,000 in 2022, and there is only one new model available in the U.S. for under $25,000.

Things are a little different in China. "Little" being the operative word.

Automaker SAIC-GM-Wuling has unveiled a tiny pickup concept based on a $14,000 electric SUV.

The General Motors joint venture debuted the Baojun Yep SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.

THERE ARE ONLY 3 NEW CARS PRICED UNDER $20,000 NOW

baojun suv

The Baojun Yep is a $14,000 electric SUV. (Baojun)

The micro-vehicle is smaller than a Fiat 500, powered by a 67 horsepower electric motor, has a top speed of 62 mph and can drive approximately 200 miles between charges.

baojun suv rear

The Yep has an external Car Watch screen that can display different images. (Baojun)

It is aimed at young, urban buyers, and will be offered with an exterior "Car Watch" screen on the tailgate that can be updated with custom designs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Now, SGMW Design has unveiled a pickup version of the Yep as a concept.

baojun pickup

The Yep pickup concept is based on the SUV. (Baojun)

Production has not been officially confirmed, but it looks ready for prime time. Instead of the Car Watch, the pickup has a spare tire carrier integrated into the tailgate.

baojun pickup rear

The tailgate is equipped with a tire carrier. (Baojun)

GM has no plans to import either Yep model to the United States, as the platform was not engineered to meet local safety standards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It might not need to, as it sells a lot of microcars in China.

hong guang mini

The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV has a 27 hp electric motor. (Wuling)

Another of its joint venture products, the $5,000 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV was the best-selling EV in the country last year with over 570,000 delivered, according to Marklines.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.