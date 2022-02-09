Tesla recalling 27,000 cars because they're not hot enough

Tesla's cars are hot sellers, but some of them aren't hot enough.

The automaker is recalling 27,000 vehicles because their energy-efficient heat pumps have an issue that makes them ineffective at defrosting the windows, which could be a safety hazard.

U.S. safety regulators said that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles' heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator and causing the compressor to go into a fail-safe mode, which can reduce the temperature in the cabin when its below 14 degrees outside, reducing defrosting performance.

Some owners of the cars have been posting about the issue on social media in recent weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the pump "some of the best engineering I've seen in a while" when it was introduced in 2020.

Rather than generating all of their heat directly, the pumps are designed to capture and recirculate heat created by other parts of the car, like the electric motors and battery pack.

The recall affects 2021 and 2022 Model 3, Model S and Model X, and some 2020- through-2022 Model Y vehicles. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

Volvo's electric car brand, Polestar, also offers a heat pump as an optional feature but has not yet had any reported issues with the technology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report