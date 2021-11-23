Expand / Collapse search
Volvo
Published

Tesla Model S-rivalling Polestar 5 revealed

Sports sedan will go on sale in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos Test Drive: Polestar 2 Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is the first all-electric car from Polestar, a new brand owned by Volvo. Fox News Autos Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

Polestar has pulled the sheets off of its upcoming midsize sports sedan.

The Polestar 5 is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

The Polestar 5 grand tourer will debut in 2024 as the production version of the Polestar Precept unveiled last year.

The Polestar Precept concept previews the Polestar 5 and is equipped with a lidar pod on the roof.

Technical details on the model have yet to be released, but the Precept featured technologies that included a lidar-assisted hands-free semi-automated driving system and 3D knit upholstery made from recycled plastic.

The Polestar 2 is available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models.

The Polestar 2 is available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models. (Polestar)

Volvo-owned Polestar launched in 2021 with the limited edition plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 coupe and the China-made Polestar 2 all-electric compact liftback, the latter of which remains on sale in all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive versions with driving ranges of 249 to 265 miles per charge.

Next year it plans to introduce the South Carolina-built Polestar 3 SUV that will be followed by the Polestar 4 SUV, presumably before the Polestar 5 goes on sale.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos