Tesla Model S-rivalling Polestar 5 revealed

Polestar has pulled the sheets off of its upcoming midsize sports sedan.

The Polestar 5 grand tourer will debut in 2024 as the production version of the Polestar Precept unveiled last year.

Technical details on the model have yet to be released, but the Precept featured technologies that included a lidar-assisted hands-free semi-automated driving system and 3D knit upholstery made from recycled plastic.

Volvo-owned Polestar launched in 2021 with the limited edition plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 coupe and the China-made Polestar 2 all-electric compact liftback, the latter of which remains on sale in all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive versions with driving ranges of 249 to 265 miles per charge.

Next year it plans to introduce the South Carolina-built Polestar 3 SUV that will be followed by the Polestar 4 SUV, presumably before the Polestar 5 goes on sale.