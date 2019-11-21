Tesla Cybertruck pickup revealed with $39,900 starting price

It’s a vehicle dreamed up seven years ago that was designed to look like it’s from the future. Tesla CEO Elon Musk first tweeted the idea for a “supertruck” in 2012 and it became a reality Thursday when he unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

Musk told the audience of invited guests and media at the event that Fox News was denied access to that "trucks have been the same for a very long time, we wanted to try something different."

The electric pickup’s unconventional style features sci-fi-inspired elements that include an angular body with a windshield that stretches from a peak above the driver's head to a full-width headlight bar in a continuous plane, without a conventional hood.

