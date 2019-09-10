Expand / Collapse search
Rivian gets $500 million investment for its electric trucks

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Rivian R1T is the electric pickup of the near futureVideo

American startup automaker Rivian has unveiled the all-electric pickup it hopes to put on sale in 2020 with innovative tech and design.

Things are revving up at Rivian. The electric truck startup is getting a $350 million investment from Cox Automotive, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The stake follows a $700 million investment round led by Amazon and a $500 million deal with Ford to co-develop and manufacture an electric model that will be sold by the legacy automaker.

Rivian said the deal with Cox, which owns automotive marketing and delivery companies, will help it with service operations, logistics, and digital retailing.

Michigan-based Rivian is planning to begin building an electric luxury pickup truck next year at a factory in Normal, Ill., which will be followed by an SUV.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu