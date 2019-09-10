Rivian gets $500 million investment for its electric trucks
Things are revving up at Rivian. The electric truck startup is getting a $350 million investment from Cox Automotive, the companies announced on Tuesday.
The stake follows a $700 million investment round led by Amazon and a $500 million deal with Ford to co-develop and manufacture an electric model that will be sold by the legacy automaker.
SEE: THESE ELECTRIC PICKUPS ARE COMING SOON
Rivian said the deal with Cox, which owns automotive marketing and delivery companies, will help it with service operations, logistics, and digital retailing.
Michigan-based Rivian is planning to begin building an electric luxury pickup truck next year at a factory in Normal, Ill., which will be followed by an SUV.