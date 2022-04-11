Expand / Collapse search
Tesla
Published

Tesla shows off Cybertruck feature it copied from Hummer

Four-wheel-steering system will let it drive sideways like a crab

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 GMC Hummer EV Video

Test drive: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the brand's first electric pickup and packed with performance and tech, Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The latest version of the Tesla Cybertruck rolled straight onto the stage at the automaker's Cyber Rodeo in Austin last week, but it apparently could've done a sidestep.

The updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was displayed at the Cyber Rodeo in Austin.

The updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was displayed at the Cyber Rodeo in Austin. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Video surfaced after the event revealing the stainless steel prototype pickup is equipped with a four-wheel-steering system.

The Cybertruck was rolled onto the stage at Tesla's Austin Gigafactory.

The Cybertruck was rolled onto the stage at Tesla's Austin Gigafactory. (Tesla)

Elon Musk had previously said the Cybertruck would be getting the feature, aping a similar system on the GMC Hummer EV that can turn the rear wheels up to 10 degrees either opposite or parallel to the front wheels. GMC calls the latter case crab walk mode, because it allows the Hummer EV to drive diagonally at low speeds.

The GMC Hummer EV can drive diagonally at a 10 degree angle in crab walk mode.

The GMC Hummer EV can drive diagonally at a 10 degree angle in crab walk mode. (GMC)

Musk said the Cybertruck will have a similar capability, but in the video posted to YouTube by the Cybertruck Owners Club the rear wheels are only seen turning only slightly in the opposite direction of the front wheels, which has the effect of allowing it to make tighter turns than a full-size truck typically can.

The Cybertruck is also being upgraded from its originally announced tri-motor design to one with four independent motors, which may also allow it to spin in place like a tank by driving the wheels on one side forward and the other in reverse simultaneously.

The stainless steel pickup has received several updates since it was first revealed in 2019. 

The stainless steel pickup has received several updates since it was first revealed in 2019.  (Tesla)

In any event, the new tech and parts supply issues have delayed the Cybertruck's launch from 2021 to at least early 2023.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos