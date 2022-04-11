Tesla shows off Cybertruck feature it copied from Hummer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest version of the Tesla Cybertruck rolled straight onto the stage at the automaker's Cyber Rodeo in Austin last week, but it apparently could've done a sidestep.

Video surfaced after the event revealing the stainless steel prototype pickup is equipped with a four-wheel-steering system.

Elon Musk had previously said the Cybertruck would be getting the feature, aping a similar system on the GMC Hummer EV that can turn the rear wheels up to 10 degrees either opposite or parallel to the front wheels. GMC calls the latter case crab walk mode, because it allows the Hummer EV to drive diagonally at low speeds.

Musk said the Cybertruck will have a similar capability, but in the video posted to YouTube by the Cybertruck Owners Club the rear wheels are only seen turning only slightly in the opposite direction of the front wheels, which has the effect of allowing it to make tighter turns than a full-size truck typically can.

The Cybertruck is also being upgraded from its originally announced tri-motor design to one with four independent motors, which may also allow it to spin in place like a tank by driving the wheels on one side forward and the other in reverse simultaneously.

In any event, the new tech and parts supply issues have delayed the Cybertruck's launch from 2021 to at least early 2023.