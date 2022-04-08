Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tesla
Published

The Tesla Cybertruck is deleting its door handles

Elon Musk said it will know when to open them

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck Video

Funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck

With a bulletproof body and 500-mile battery-powered range, Tesla's electric pickup isn't like every other truck.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk told attendees that the Cyber Rodeo he held at Tesla's new Austin, Tex., factory wouldn't have a strict door policy, and that might also apply to the Tesla Cybertruck.

Elon Musk said the Cybertruck doesn't have door handles and will know when you want to open it.

Elon Musk said the Cybertruck doesn't have door handles and will know when you want to open it. (Tesla)

Musk brought the latest prototype for the much-delayed electric pickup onto the stage to show off a few of its new features. That is to say, a few features it no longer has.

(Tesla)

Tesla has taken the handles off all the stainless steel vehicle's doors, which will now have the ability to open automatically.

"Who needs handles? The car can tell that you're there, and it just knows that it needs to open," Musk said without further explanation or a demonstration.

The latest Tesla Cybertruck prototype was displayed at the Cyber Rodeo event.

The latest Tesla Cybertruck prototype was displayed at the Cyber Rodeo event. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tesla Model X can be set to open the driver's door as someone approaches with the key fob, but it's not clear how passenger doors will be handled on the Cybertruck.

Along with the new entry system, the vehicle is now equipped with additional lighting that's closer to production spec, more conventional wheels and a single large windshield wiper blade.

The original Cybertruck prototype had pop-out handles.

The original Cybertruck prototype had pop-out handles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk also recently said that the first models will have four electric motors and four-wheel steering like the GMC Hummer EV, as well as its competitor's ability to drive sideways like a crab.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk also reconfirmed that the Cybertruck won't be in production in Texas until sometime next year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos